Conrad Sangma to Discuss HNLC Peace Talks with Centre Today

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma will take up the issue of peace talks offer made by the banned militant outfit HNLC with the Centre on Tuesday. He will leave for New Delhi to hold the discussion with the Ministry of Home Affairs.

The Chief Minister will meet the officials of the Home Affairs ministry and discuss in lengths the way forward in regards to the HNLC peace offer.

The Chief Minister said, “I will meet officials of the MHA and brief them about the developments and discuss on how to take this (peace process) forward. Once we get a nod from MHA, we will take the next step.”

The banned Hynniewtrep National Liberation Council (HNLC) had on earlier stated that it is ready for peace talks and that too, without any pre-conditions.

General Secretary of HNLC, Saiñkupar Nongtraw issued a statement to announce the outfit’s decision to come forward for peace talks.

“After receiving a lot of requests in the last few days from elders and some social organizations, we (the HNLC) have decided to give peace a chance once again,” Nongtraw said.

“As of now we are ready to talk within the ambit of the Indian constitution and we are ready to have talks without any pre-conditions,” the HNLC leader said.

The banned outfit has been fighting for a sovereign homeland for the tribal Khasi population of Meghalaya.

Claiming that they continue to defend the right of the jaidbynriew (indigenous Khasi) population, Nongtraw said that the killing of the former GS Cherishterfield Thangkhiew last year had derailed the peace process.

He further claimed that Thangkhiew was in favour of the peace talks and he was assigned the task to carry forward the peace initiative with New Delhi.

“As assured by some elders, the peace talks shall provide an excellent opportunity for the government to strengthen peace in the region,” the HNLC leader said.