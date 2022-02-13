Construction Workers Abducted By NSCN (K-YA) From Arunachal, Released

The two construction workers who were abducted by militants of the banned outfit NSCN (K-YA) from Arunachal Pradesh, were released on Sunday, police said.

The militants had kidnapped three road construction workers, who were working on the Pumao-Langkhow road in Arunachal Pradesh’s Longding district, from the campsite where they were staying. One of them, Bangphua Wangpan was released while the other two remained in captivity.

The other two, namely, Hiren Konch and Ramasish Mahato, were released after 12 days of captivity, informed police.

Longding SP Vikram Harimohan Meena said that the two were rescued after “tremendous efforts” from the police. He added that the two were in good shape but medical checkups were being conducted.

Notaby, the three abducted workers were taken to Nyasa in Nagaland, police had said earlier, after which Bangphua Wangpan was set free. A joint operation was launched by the security forces in the bordering areas of Arunachal Pradesh and Myanmar with the objective to bring them back.

The three were abducted on January 31 from the campsite where the construction workers were staying. The abductors also reportedly took mobile phones and vehicle keys of the workers due to which they had to walk all the way to the police station to report the incident, causing a delay.

Meanwhile, police further informed that NSCN (K-YA) had demanded 4 crores as ransom for their release.