Consumers Can Expect Lower Edible Oil Prices, But When?

This price drop has to be passed on expeditiously to the end consumers and not in a delayed manner as is observed now. The leading Edible Oil Associations were advised to take up the issue with their members immediately and ensure that the MRP of major edible oils to be reduced further by Rs. 8-12 per litre, with immediate effect. Price to distributors by the manufacturers and refiners also needs to be reduced with immediate effect so that the price drop is not diluted in any way. It was also impressed upon that, whenever a reduction in price to distributors is made by the manufactures/refiners, the benefit should be passed on to the consumers by the industry and this Department may be kept informed on a regular basis. Some companies which have not reduced their prices and whose MRP is higher than other brands have also been advised to reduce their prices.