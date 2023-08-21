Controversial Cop Rumir Timungpi Named In APSC Scam Appointed NIA ASP

The official notification informing about her appointment read, "In the interest of public service and in pursuance of the National Investigation Agency, Ministry of Home Affairs, Govt. of India Letter No. E- 41/01/Dep/ASP/NIA/2022(VI-1)-8123 dated 15.06.2023, the services of Smti. Rumir Timungpi, APS, Addl. Superintendent of Police (T&AP-I), Assam are placed at the disposal of National Investigation Agency, Ministry of Home Affairs, Govt. of India for posting her as Addl. Superintendent of Police, NIA against existing vacancy on deputation basis for a period of 03 (three) years from the date of assumption of the charge of the post or until further orders, whichever is earlier."