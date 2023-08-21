Controversial Cop Rumir Timungpi Named In APSC Scam Appointed NIA ASP

Controversial APS officer Rumir Timungpi, whose name came up in the Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) scam, has been given a new position with the National Investigation Agency (NIA), reports emerged.
As per the reports, controversial cop Rumir Timungpi has been entrusted with the position of additional superintendent of police (ASP) of NIA.
It must be mentioned that the Justice (retired) Biplab Kumar Sarma commission which was entrusted with the investigation into the massive recruitment scam that rocked Assam, had named Timungpi as gaining recruitment through unfair means.
The report by Justice Sarma commission brought to light the explosive fact that Timungpi failed to even clear the APSC examination.
The official notification informing about her appointment read, "In the interest of public service and in pursuance of the National Investigation Agency, Ministry of Home Affairs, Govt. of India Letter No. E- 41/01/Dep/ASP/NIA/2022(VI-1)-8123 dated 15.06.2023, the services of Smti. Rumir Timungpi, APS, Addl. Superintendent of Police (T&AP-I), Assam are placed at the disposal of National Investigation Agency, Ministry of Home Affairs, Govt. of India for posting her as Addl. Superintendent of Police, NIA against existing vacancy on deputation basis for a period of 03 (three) years from the date of assumption of the charge of the post or until further orders, whichever is earlier."
"The Officer is hereby released from the date of handing over of charges," it added.
The strange appointment has even brought to question the state government's mysterious position on the matter.