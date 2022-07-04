Convoy Carrying Taliban Members Attacked in Afghanistan

A convoy carrying Taliban members was reportedly attacked in Afghanistan's Herat city on Monday morning.

According to officials, unidentified men attacked a minibus carrying Taliban 207 Al-Farooq Corps members in the centre of Herat city.

Mohammad Shah Rassoul, a spokesperson for Herat police said that one of the attackers was killed and several others including civilians were injured.

On July 2, eight people were injured after unknown people threw a hand grenade into a religious school in Afghanistan's eastern Nangarhar province. The attack came amid a three-day gathering of religious scholars and elders in the capital Kabul which will conclude on Saturday.

Several civilians were killed and injured in Nangarhar when a bomb blast took place the previous week. The unidentified attackers used a magnetic mine targeting the vehicle of the head and the target of the blast was the head of the district health department.