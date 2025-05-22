Could Leaks from MEA Have Undermined Operation Sindoor? Congress Alleges Backstabbing

The Congress party on Wednesday held Union Home Minister Amit Shah accountable for the recent security failure during the Pahalgam terror attack, demanding that he take full responsibility for the intelligence lapses that allowed terrorists to operate for nearly 40 minutes unhindered.

Addressing a press conference, Col Rohit Chaudhry, Chairman of the Ex-Servicemen Department in the AICC, alongside Wg Cdr Anuma Acharya, sharply criticized the government’s handling of Operation Sindoor. While acknowledging the Indian defence forces' undeniable military success, Congress accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of failing to capitalize on the operation’s political objectives.

“Operation Sindoor was a complete military success, but Modi failed to convert it into a political victory,” said Chaudhry. The Congress leaders claimed that India had achieved overwhelming dominance over Pakistan during the operation — comparable to the 1971 war under Indira Gandhi and Field Marshal Manekshaw — but the Modi government succumbed to external pressure, abruptly agreeing to a ceasefire brokered by US President Donald Trump.

Speculation is rife that this sudden ceasefire may have undermined India’s strategic gains, with Congress questioning why Modi did not publicly reject Trump's mediation, asserting that India should make its own decisions on national security without third-party interference.

Chaudhry also alleged that External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar compromised the military by allegedly sharing advance information with Pakistan at the onset of the strikes — a charge the government has yet to address.

On the Pahalgam attack, Congress slammed Amit Shah for gross intelligence and security failures, noting that Shah had claimed two weeks prior that the security situation was under control. The party pointed out the irony that Modi’s scheduled visit to the region in April was cancelled due to vague security concerns, yet adequate preventive measures were not implemented.

Wg Cdr Anuma Acharya further questioned why the terrorists involved in the attack remain at large and why national security discussions ahead of the May 25 NDA Chief Ministers’ meeting excluded opposition leaders. “Is national security only a BJP concern?” she asked, suggesting the government’s exclusionary tactics weaken collective security efforts.

The Congress also highlighted disturbing incidents of derogatory remarks against decorated officers like Colonel Sophia Qureshi by BJP leaders, criticizing the ruling party’s silence and lack of disciplinary action as tacit approval.

Demanding greater transparency and accountability, Congress leaders called on the government to convene a special parliamentary session on national security, a request so far ignored despite appeals from Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and Opposition Leader Rahul Gandhi.

With public trust waning, Congress plans to take these critical questions directly to the people through “Jai Hind Sabhas” across sixteen locations nationwide in the last week of May, aiming to hold the government accountable for what they term as a “failure in safeguarding the nation.”

