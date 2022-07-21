Counting of Votes Today, India to Get 15th President

India is set to get its 15th President as the counting of votes for the Presidential Elections will be held on Thursday.

The counting of votes for the elections that were held on July 18 will begin at 11 am at the Parliament House.

Ruling NDA's Draupadi Murmu and Opposition's Yashwant Sinha are pitted against each other in the contest, with votes clearly stacked in favour of Murmu, who, if elected, will be the first tribal woman to occupy the top constitutional post in the country.

Meanwhile, Ram Nath Kovind's tenure is ending on July 24 and the new president will take oath on July 25.