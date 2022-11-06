Counting of Votes Underway for 7 Assembly Seats Across 6 States

The counting of votes for assembly by-elections held in seven vacant seats spread across six states including Maharashtra, Haryana, Bihar, Telangana, Odisha and Uttar Pradesh is underway.

The bypolls were held on November 3.

Bharatiya Janata Party is in a fierce contest with regional parties such as the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), the Samajwadi Party (SP), and the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) in the Assembly bypolls in seven constituencies spread across six states.

The seven assembly constituencies where the elections took place are 166-Andheri East from Maharashtra, 47-Adampur from Haryana, 93-Munugode from Telangana, 139-Gola Gokranath from Uttar Pradesh and 46-Dhamnagar from Odisha.

According to the Election Commission's data, a voter turnout of 75.25 per cent was recorded in Adampur, while turnout for the other six seats was 31.74 per cent (Andheri East), 66.33 per cent (Dhamnagar), 55.68 per cent (Gola Gorakhnath), 48.35 per cent (Gopalganj), 52.47 per cent (Mokama), and 77.55 per cent (Munugode).

In Adampur, the by-election was necessitated after former Chief Minister Bhajan Lal's son Kuldeep Bishnoi resigned as MLA from the seat and switched from the Congress to the BJP in August. Bishnoi's son Bhavya contested the by-poll as the BJP candidate.

The Andheri East, Gola Gokrannath and Dhamnagar constituencies, too, fell vacant due to the demise of their respective legislators.

The Shiv Sena's Ramesh Latke died in May and BJP's Arvind Giri and Bishnu Sethi both passed away in September.

The contest in Telangana's Munugode Assembly constituency is crucial for all major parties in the State- the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) and Opposition parties Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress.