Court Issues Notice to Sonia Gandhi Over 1980–81 Voter Roll Entry

The Sessions Court at Rouse Avenue on Tuesday issued a notice to Congress leader Sonia Gandhi while hearing a revision petition challenging a Magistrate’s order that had dismissed a complaint alleging wrongful inclusion of her name in the 1980–81 electoral rolls.

Sessions Judge Vishal Gogne passed the direction after considering preliminary submissions made on behalf of revisionist Vikas Tripathi. Senior Advocate Pavan Narang, appearing for Tripathi, argued that the Magistrate had prematurely rejected the complaint and that the matter deserved judicial scrutiny.

Narang contended that newly obtained documents indicate “serious procedural lapses” in the manner Gandhi’s name was entered in the electoral rolls at a time when she had not yet acquired Indian citizenship. According to him, records show that her name appeared in the 1980 voter list, was subsequently removed, and was added again in 1983 following an application submitted in January that year — events he argued took place before she became an Indian citizen.

Citing the Representation of the People Act, Narang submitted that only Indian citizens are eligible to be enrolled as voters, making the alleged entries liable for examination. He further informed the court that while the original complaint relied on media extracts of electoral rolls, the revisionist has now secured certified copies from the Election Commission, which have been formally placed on record.

Taking note of these arguments, Judge Gogne directed that notices be issued to both respondents, including Sonia Gandhi. The prosecution accepted the notice on behalf of the State. The court also ordered that the Trial Court Record (TCR) be summoned to facilitate a detailed evaluation of the issues raised.

The matter has been listed for January 6, when the Sessions Court will continue hearing the challenge to the Magistrate’s earlier order.

The revision petition stems from a complaint filed by advocate Vikas Tripathi, which the Magistrate had dismissed at the threshold. The Magistrate had held that the complaint lacked legal basis and relied solely on uncertified photocopies of electoral documents. The order also reiterated that questions relating to citizenship status and voter roll entries fall squarely within the jurisdiction of the Central Government and the Election Commission of India, not criminal courts.