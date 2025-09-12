CP Radhakrishnan to Take Oath as 15th Vice President of India Today

The national capital is set to witness a significant political moment today as Vice President-elect Chandrapuram Ponnusamy Radhakrishnan takes the oath of office at Rashtrapati Bhawan. President Droupadi Murmu will administer the oath at a ceremony scheduled for this morning.

According to NDA sources, the date and timing of the event were finalised after consultation with astrologers, who deemed September 12 an “auspicious” occasion.

Prominent political figures have already arrived in Delhi to be part of the ceremony. Among them are Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot, Punjab Governor and Chandigarh Administrator Gulab Chand Kataria, and Jharkhand Governor Santosh Gangwar.

Radhakrishnan, the NDA’s nominee, was elected as India’s 15th Vice President earlier this week, defeating Opposition candidate and former Supreme Court judge B. Sudershan Reddy. Radhakrishnan secured 452 votes against Reddy’s 300.

Rajya Sabha Secretary General and Returning Officer P.C. Mody announced that 767 of the 781 MPs cast their ballots, marking a turnout of 98.2 per cent. Out of these, 752 were valid, setting the winning threshold at 377 votes.

While the NDA was assured of 427 votes on paper, Radhakrishnan’s tally was boosted by the support of 11 YSRCP MPs and a surprising 14 additional votes believed to have come through cross-voting from the Opposition benches.

The election also saw abstentions. Seven MPs from the Biju Janata Dal, four from the Bharat Rashtra Samithi, one from the Shiromani Akali Dal, and an Independent stayed away from voting.

Following the announcement of results on Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Radhakrishnan and expressed confidence in his ability to strengthen democratic values and parliamentary debate.

“Congratulations to Thiru CP Radhakrishnan Ji on winning the 2025 Vice Presidential election. His life has always been devoted to serving society and empowering the poor and marginalised. I am confident that he will be an outstanding VP, who will strengthen our Constitutional values and enhance Parliamentary discourse,” PM Modi wrote on X.