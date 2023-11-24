Cricketer S Sreesanth Booked In Cheating Case

Sreesanth, along with his Rajasthan Royals teammates Ajit Chandila and Ankeet Chavan, was banned for a lifetime by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) in August 2013. This was due to their alleged involvement in spot-fixing during the Indian Premier League (IPL) that year. However, in 2019, his lifetime ban was reduced to seven years, which he served and completed in September 2020.