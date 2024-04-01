'Critics Will Soon Repent': PM Modi's First Reaction Following Electoral Bonds Ruling

The controversy surrounding electoral bonds intensified after the Election Commission (EC) released data, as per the directives of the Supreme Court, revealing the staggering figures involved. The EC's disclosure included details of electoral bonds worth a whopping Rs 12,155 crore purchased from the State Bank of India between April 12, 2019, and January 24 this year. Moreover, the list unveiled bonds deposited by parties in their accounts amounting to a staggering Rs 12,769 crore during the same period.