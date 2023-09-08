Custom Officials 72 Exotic Snakes, 6 Capuchin Monkeys at Bengaluru Airport

"The baggage which arrived by Flight No. FD 137 Air Asia from Bangkok at 10:30 pm was found to contain a total of 78 animals comprising of 55 Ball Pythons (in different colour morphs) and 17 King Cobras. These were found alive and in active condition. However, six (06) Capuchin Monkeys were found to be dead," the release by the Bengaluru Customs read.