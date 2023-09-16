CWC Meeting Held in Telangana, Discussions Made on Road Map for Upcoming Polls

The first meeting of the Congress Working Committee (CWC) was held in Telangana on Saturday.
According to sources, discussions were held on preparing a comprehensive road map for ensuring the party's victory in the upcoming assembly polls in five states and the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.
The meeting which began at around 3 pm was attended by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Ashok Gehlot, Bhupesh Baghel, Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, Siddaramaiah and general secretaries KC Venugoupal and Jairam Ramesh.
In his opening remarks at the CWC meeting, Mallikarjun Kharge slammed the Narendra Modi Government for being a complete failure on all important fronts including controlling inflation, unemployment, raging violence in Manipur, widening inequality and declining condition of farmers and labourers.
He also hit out at the Central Government’s alleged negligence regarding China’s encroachments which poses a critical danger to the country’s security.
Further, he mentioned that the slogans like “Atmanirbhar Bharat”, “5 Trillion Economy”, “New India 2022”, “Amritkaal” and “3rd largest economy” are merely hollow words meant to distract the nation from the Government’s failures.
Kharge stressed that 27 INDIA parties stand together on fundamental issues of importance.
He said, "After three successful meetings, the INDIA Alliance is forging ahead to combat the anti-people and anti-democratic BJP Government. Perturbed at this development, the BJP Government is resorting to vindictive action against Opposition parties. We also strongly condemn the Government’s attempts to stifle opposition in Parliament and curtail public scrutiny in the Parliament."