CWC Meeting Held in Telangana, Discussions Made on Road Map for Upcoming Polls

Kharge stressed that 27 INDIA parties stand together on fundamental issues of importance.

He said, "After three successful meetings, the INDIA Alliance is forging ahead to combat the anti-people and anti-democratic BJP Government. Perturbed at this development, the BJP Government is resorting to vindictive action against Opposition parties. We also strongly condemn the Government’s attempts to stifle opposition in Parliament and curtail public scrutiny in the Parliament."