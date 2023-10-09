CWC Unanimously Supports Idea of Nationwide Caste Census: Rahul Gandhi

The Congress Working Committee (CWC) unanimously supported the idea of the caste census in the country, stated party leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday.
As per information, the CWC passed a resolution to conduct a nationwide caste census in all Congress-ruled states, and at the Centre, of the party is voted to power in 2024.
Rahul Gandhi on Monday stated that the CWC unanimously supported the idea of a caste census in the country and called it a "progressive and powerful step." He also stated that the Chief Ministers of Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Himachal Pradesh and Rajasthan believe that it is a very important step.
“It is a progressive step. Our chief ministers (Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Himachal Pradesh and Rajasthan) are also considering this and actioning this, said Gandhi.
Meanwhile, he also took a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for not conducting a caste survey across the country.
He said, “The PM is incapable of doing the caste census. Our 3 out of 4 CMs are from the OBC category. Out of 10 BJP CMs, only one CM is from the OBC category. How many BJP CMs are from the OBC category? The PM doesn't work for the OBCs but to distract them from main issues.”
In the CWC meeting held at the AICC office in Delhi was attended by ministers including the Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi, Congress Chief Mallikarjun Kharge and Congress leaders Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Rahul Gandhi.