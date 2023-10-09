CWC Unanimously Supports Idea of Nationwide Caste Census: Rahul Gandhi

Meanwhile, he also took a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for not conducting a caste survey across the country.

He said, “The PM is incapable of doing the caste census. Our 3 out of 4 CMs are from the OBC category. Out of 10 BJP CMs, only one CM is from the OBC category. How many BJP CMs are from the OBC category? The PM doesn't work for the OBCs but to distract them from main issues.”