Cyclone 'Asani' to Move Northwestwards till May 10

The severe cyclonic storm 'Asani' is very likely to move northwestwards till May 10 and reach West-central and adjoining Northwest Bay of Bengal off North Andhra Pradesh and Odisha coasts.

This was stated by the Meteorological Centre of Bhubaneswar of Odisha on Sunday.

Light to moderate rainfall is very likely to commence from Tuesday evening at many places over districts of coastal Odisha.

Meanwhile, a yellow warning for rainfall has been issued for three districts of Gajpati, Ganjam and Puri in Odisha. Heavy rainfall warning has been issued on May 11 in five districts, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khurda, Cuttack and Ganjam.

Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the deep sea area over the central parts of the Bay of Bengal on May 9 and 10 and over Northwest Bay of Bengal from May 10-12, as per the weather department.

‘Asani’ will be the year’s first cyclonic storm to develop in the North Indian Ocean region, which includes the Bay of Bengal and the Arabian Sea.

