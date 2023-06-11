Cyclone ‘Biparjoy’ Intensifies into Extremely Severe Cyclonic Storm

Cyclone ‘Biparjoy’ intensified into an "extremely severe cyclonic storm" on Sunday morning.
The storm moved north-northeastwards with a speed of eight kilometres per hour during the past six hours, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Sunday.
As per sources, Biparjoy turned into a severe cyclonic storm at 5:30 am today. It is likely to move nearly northwards and reach near Pakistan and adjoining Saurashtra and Kutch coasts as a very severe cyclonic storm on June 15.
The IMD in a bulletin said, "It is very likely to move nearly northwards till Wednesday morning, then move north-northeastwards and cross Saurashtra and Kutch and adjoining Pakistan coasts between Mandvi (Gujarat) and Karachi (Pakistan) around noon of 15th June as a very severe cyclonic storm with a maximum sustained wind speed of 125-135 kmph gusting to 150 kmph.”
Further, in a tweet, the IMD said, “Cyclone Alert for Saurashtra and Kutch Coast: Yellow Message. ESCS BIPARJOY lay at 1130IST today, about 450 km SSW of Porbandar, 490 km SSW of Dwarka, 570 km SSW of Naliya. To cross Saurashtra and Kutch and adj Pakistan coasts around noon of 15 June as VSCS.”