Cyclone DANA Update: Heavy Rainfall, Gale Winds Expected in Bengal, Jharkhand

Severe cyclonic storm "Dana" made landfall on the north Odisha coast near Habalikhati Nature Camp and Dhamara between 1:30 AM and 3:30 AM IST on October 25.
With wind speeds reaching 100-110 km/h, gusting up to 120 km/h, the cyclone's center was located around 60 km northeast of Paradip, Odisha. The storm is expected to move west-northwestwards across north Odisha and weaken into a cyclonic storm by the afternoon of October 25.
Rainfall and Wind Warnings
Odisha is bracing for widespread heavy rainfall, with extremely heavy downpours expected in districts including Baleswar, Mayurbhanj, Bhadrak, Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur, Kendujhar, Jajpur, Cuttack, Dhenkanal, Khorda, and Puri. Similarly, Gangetic West Bengal will see heavy to very heavy rainfall, with districts such as South and North 24 Parganas, East and West Medinipur, Howrah, Hooghly, and Kolkata under alert. South Jharkhand and South Bihar will also experience heavy rains on October 25.
Gale winds of 100-110 km/h, with gusts up to 120 km/h, are expected along and off the Odisha and West Bengal coasts until the morning of October 25. Winds will gradually decrease as the cyclone weakens. Sea conditions remain "very high" over the northwest Bay of Bengal, with waves predicted to be rough to very rough.
Storm Surge and Sea Conditions
A storm surge of 1-2 meters above the astronomical tide is likely to inundate low-lying areas of Kendrapara, Bhadrak, and Balasore in Odisha, as well as East Medinipur in West Bengal. A lower surge of 0.5-1 meter is expected in South 24-Parganas and Jagatsinghpur.
Post-Landfall Impact
As Cyclone Dana progresses inland, interior districts of Odisha will face heavy rains and squally winds of 40-50 km/h, increasing to 60-70 km/h by the afternoon of October 25 and persisting until the morning of October 26.
Damage and Safety Warnings
Authorities are warning of major damage to thatched houses, power and communication lines, and standing crops. Roads may be flooded, and low-lying urban areas could experience waterlogging. Flooding in river catchments is also expected.
Fishing operations have been suspended in the central and north Bay of Bengal, and coastal residents have been urged to evacuate to safer locations. People in affected areas are advised to stay indoors to avoid potential dangers from flying debris and flooding.