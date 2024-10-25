Cyclone DANA Update: Heavy Rainfall, Gale Winds Expected in Bengal, Jharkhand

Severe cyclonic storm "Dana" made landfall on the north Odisha coast near Habalikhati Nature Camp and Dhamara between 1:30 AM and 3:30 AM IST on October 25.

With wind speeds reaching 100-110 km/h, gusting up to 120 km/h, the cyclone's center was located around 60 km northeast of Paradip, Odisha. The storm is expected to move west-northwestwards across north Odisha and weaken into a cyclonic storm by the afternoon of October 25.