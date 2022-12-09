Cyclone Mandous: Over 10 Flights Cancelled at Chennai Airport

Over 10 flights were cancelled at the Chennai airport due to adverse weather conditions arising due to cyclone Mandous, informed officials on Friday.

A total of 13 flights arriving from and departing to various locations were cancelled.

The officials also advised the general people to check with the concerned airlines in view of the flights affected due to the extreme weather conditions.

"Kindly take note of the Flight cancellations at Chennai International Airport on 09.12.2022 due to adverse weather conditions forecasted. Passengers are requested to check with concerned airline(s) for further updates," tweeted the Chennai Airport authorities.

In view of cyclone Mandous maintaining its intensity of 'Severe Cyclonic Storm' till the early morning hours today, the National Disaster Response Force team were kept on standby in Chennai, informed officials on Friday.

The officials added that the teams were ready with equipment so as to take note of any untoward incident.

The NDRF officials also added that numerous pieces of equipment like boats, High voltage motors, Sucker machines, Cutter machines etc were kept ready for rescue operations.

Earlier three districts of Tamil Nadu were given a red alert, informed officials. The districts that are on alert include Chengalpattu, Villupuram and Kancheepuram.