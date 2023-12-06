Cyclone Michaung Weakens into Deep Depression Over Northeast Telangana

Severe cyclonic storm ‘Michaung’ has weakened into a deep depression over Northeast Telangana, informed the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday.
The IMD stated that the cyclone will further weaken into a well-marked low pressure area in the next six hours.
Taking to platform X, the IMD wrote, “Deep Depression (Remnant ofCyclonic Storm “MICHAUNG” weakened into a Depression over Northeast Telangana and adjoining south Chhattisgarh-south InteriorOdisha-Coastal AP, about 50 km east-northeast of Khammam, To weaken further into a Well marked Low Pressure Area in next 06 hrs."
The cyclone made landfall in south Andhra Pradesh coast on Tuesday leaving a trail of destruction, reports said.
The incessant downpour lashed Chennai even as its fury from Monday ebbed significantly. The rains and the subsequent flooding from the storm brought the state capital to a standstill, disrupting normal life and also resulting in fatalities and property damage.
The Greater Chennai Police in a statement announced that a total of 17 people lost their lives in different incidents as a result of the floods caused by the cyclone.
According to the police, as many as 10 incidents of drowning and electrocution have been reported for which medical assistance was rendered.
According to an official statement, GCP and the Greater Chennai Corporation were coordinating to issue flood warning announcements through the public address system to residents living in the low-lying areas along the Adyar River bank.
As of Wednesday morning, six deaths were reported in the Greater Chennai Police Limit due to Cyclone, said the police.
Meanwhile, the Indian Air Force (IAF) conducted aerial survey of affected areas in Tamil Nadu, sources said. IAF Chetak helicopters were deployed for flood relief operations in Tamil Nadu's Chennai on Tuesday dropping relief material in the general area of Adyar and close to Chennai Harbour.