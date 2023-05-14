Cyclone Mocha: Landfall Process Begins, Heavy Rainfall Witnessed in Coastal Areas

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) in its latest report stated that the due to the extremely severe cyclonic storm “Mocha” (pronounced as “Mokha”) heavy rainfall along with the strong winds is occurring over the north Myanmar-Bangladesh coasts as the spiral band has entered into these coastal areas.
Regional Meteorological Department, Scientist, Sanjay Shaw informed Pratidin Time that the landfall process has already begun.
Earlier, the extremely severe cyclonic storm “Mocha” (pronounced as “Mokha”) over Northeast and adjoining East central Bay of Bengal moved nearly north-northeastwards with a speed of 21 km/ph during past six hours and lay centered at 8:30 am in the morning today over the same region near latitude 19.3°N and longitude 91.9°E, about 130 km southwest of Sittwe (Myanmar), 230 km south of Cox’s Bazar (Bangladesh) and 850 km north-northwest of Port Blair.
It then moved move north-northeastwards and cross southeast Bangladesh and north Myanmar coasts between Cox’s Bazar (Bangladesh) and Kyaukpyu (Myanmar), close to Sittwe (Myanmar) between 12:30 pm to 2:30 pm as an Extremely Severe Cyclonic Storm with maximum sustained wind speed of 180-190 km/ph gusting to 210 km/ph.
Meanwhile, IMD has issued rainfall warnings in the Northeastern states of Assam, Manipur, Nagaland, Tripura and Mizoram on May 14.
The weather department has alerted about wind warnings stating that a squally wind speed reaching 50-60 kmph gusting to 70 km/ph is very likely to prevail on May 14 over Tripura, Mizoram and South Manipur.