Cyclone Mocha: Landfall Process Begins, Heavy Rainfall Witnessed in Coastal Areas

Meanwhile, IMD has issued rainfall warnings in the Northeastern states of Assam, Manipur, Nagaland, Tripura and Mizoram on May 14.

The weather department has alerted about wind warnings stating that a squally wind speed reaching 50-60 kmph gusting to 70 km/ph is very likely to prevail on May 14 over Tripura, Mizoram and South Manipur.