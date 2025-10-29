Cyclone Montha Weakening—but Still Dangerous

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a series of high-impact weather warnings as Cyclonic Storm Montha continued to batter the coastal districts of Andhra Pradesh early Wednesday, before gradually weakening over land. Despite its reduced intensity, the system is expected to unleash heavy to extremely heavy rainfall, posing threats of flash floods, storm surge, landslides and crop damage across multiple states.

Cyclone Montha: Current Status

According to the IMD, the cyclonic storm moved north-northwestwards at 15 kmph over coastal Andhra Pradesh and was positioned near latitude 17.0°N and longitude 81.3°E at 5:30 AM on October 29, 2025. It was located:

80 km northwest of Narsapur

100 km west of Kakinada

90 km north of Machilipatnam

230 km southwest of Visakhapatnam

460 km southwest of Gopalpur (Odisha)

The IMD confirmed that the system will weaken into a deep depression within three hours and further into a depression later today as it moves inland toward Telangana.

Heavy Rain to Batter Multiple States

Widespread rainfall has been forecast over Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, West Bengal, Bihar, and Jharkhand over the next 48–72 hours.

State-wise Rainfall Impact

Andhra Pradesh & Yanam (Puducherry):

Heavy to extremely heavy rainfall (>20 cm) expected today, particularly over central districts.

Telangana:

Heavy to extremely heavy rain likely today; heavy showers tomorrow.

Odisha:

Heavy rain at isolated locations till October 30.

Chhattisgarh:

Widespread rainfall with isolated heavy spells till tomorrow.

Gangetic West Bengal:

Heavy rain likely till October 31.

Jharkhand & Bihar:

Heavy to very heavy rainfall expected on October 30–31.

Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim:

Heavy rainfall on October 30; very heavy on October 31.

Gale Winds, Rough Seas — IMD Issues Coastal Warning

Gale-force winds up to 70–90 kmph lashed parts of the west-central Bay of Bengal, while squally winds continue along the Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Yanam and Odisha coasts.

Sea conditions are high to very rough.

A storm surge of 0.5 metres may inundate low-lying coastal regions in Andhra Pradesh and Yanam.

Fishing operations have been suspended, and fishermen are advised not to venture into the sea until further notice.

Impact on Ground

Tree uprooting and damage to weak structures reported from Andhra coastal districts.

Crop damage likely, especially paddy, banana and horticultural fields.

Urban flooding and traffic disruption expected in low-lying regions.

Risk of mudslides and landslides in hilly belts.

Authorities warn of riverine flooding in some catchments.

Emergency services remain on alert, and district administrations have activated disaster response protocols. Residents in vulnerable areas have been urged to move to safer shelters.

Safety Advisory Issued by IMD

Stay indoors; avoid unnecessary travel.

Do not take shelter under trees during lightning.

Disconnect electrical appliances during thunderstorms.

Avoid low-lying flood-prone areas.

Suspend tourism and boating activities along the coast.

Second System Over Arabian Sea Raises Fresh Concern

In a simultaneous development, the IMD is monitoring a depression over the east-central Arabian Sea, moving northeastwards.

Located 410 km west-southwest of Mumbai and 430 km southwest of Veraval, the system is expected to intensify slightly.

Heavy rainfall is likely over Kerala, coastal Karnataka, Konkan, Goa, Gujarat, Saurashtra and Kutch.

Squally winds up to 65 kmph expected along the west coast till October 30.

Fishermen barred from venturing into the Arabian Sea due to dangerous sea conditions.

The IMD has advised people to remain alert and follow official updates as both weather systems remain active. Disaster response teams have been placed on standby across multiple states to mitigate potential impacts on life and infrastructure.

