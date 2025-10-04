Cyclone ‘Shakti’ Intensifies Over Arabian Sea; IMD Issues Warning for Maharashtra Coast

The season’s first cyclonic storm in the Arabian Sea has intensified into Cyclone ‘Shakti’, a name given by Sri Lanka, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) reported on Friday. The storm, currently positioned around 300 km west of Dwarka and 360 km west of Porbandar, is expected to strengthen into a severe cyclonic storm by today.

According to IMD forecasts, the cyclone is likely to remain offshore but may intensify further over the next two days, bringing rainfall to several parts of Maharashtra, particularly along the coastal and interior regions.

Warnings Issued for Maharashtra Coast

Meteorologists have issued warnings for Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, Raigad, Ratnagiri, and Sindhudurg districts. Wind speeds ranging between 45–55 km/h, gusting up to 65 km/h, are expected along the north Maharashtra coast between October 3 and 5.

Sea conditions are likely to remain very rough, and turbulent waters are expected along the coastline until October 5.

Fishermen have been strongly advised to stay ashore and avoid venturing into the sea. The IMD has also forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall over parts of East Vidarbha and Marathwada, with possible flooding in low-lying areas of North Konkan due to dense cloud formation and high atmospheric moisture.

Government Directives and Preparedness

In response to the cyclone warning, the Maharashtra government has directed all district administrations to activate disaster management systems, prepare evacuation plans for coastal and vulnerable areas, and issue public advisories to ensure safety.

Authorities have been instructed to discourage sea travel, monitor rainfall intensity, and stay on alert for any emergency response.

Impact on Daily Life

Residents of Mumbai and neighbouring cities may experience intense rainfall and disruptions in transport services. Waterlogging in low-lying areas and traffic congestion are likely, especially during peak rainfall hours.

Citizens are advised to avoid unnecessary travel, stay updated with official weather alerts, and exercise caution during heavy downpours or high-tide periods.

As Cyclone Shakti continues to move parallel to the western coast, authorities remain on high alert to mitigate potential damage and ensure the safety of coastal communities.

