Cyclone Sitrang: Several Flights Cancelled At Shillong, Kolkata Airports

IndiGo Airlines suspended all flight operations at Shillong Airport on Tuesday amid incessant rainfall in the region due to Cyclone Sitrang.

It may be noted that Cyclone Sitrang has brought heavy to incessant rainfall in several parts of the Northeast. Parts of Assam, Meghalaya and other regions received rainfall throughout the last two days.

Meanwhile, several flights were also cancelled at the Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International Airport in Kolkata in light of bad weather conditions.