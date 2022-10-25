Cyclone Sitrang: Several Flights Cancelled At Shillong, Kolkata Airports

IndiGo Airlines suspended all flight operations at Shillong Airport on Tuesday amid incessant rainfall in the region due to Cyclone Sitrang.
IndiGo today suspended operations of as many as six flights at Shillong Airport at Umroi in Meghalaya amid adverse weather conditions in the region.
It may be noted that Cyclone Sitrang has brought heavy to incessant rainfall in several parts of the Northeast. Parts of Assam, Meghalaya and other regions received rainfall throughout the last two days.
Meanwhile, several flights were also cancelled at the Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International Airport in Kolkata in light of bad weather conditions.
It may be noted that as many as nine people have been killed in Bangladesh as cyclone Sitrang battered parts of the country, including three members of a family in Cumilla, two in Bhola and one each in Narail, Shariatpur, Barguna and Dhaka.
Moreover, a red alert indicating heavy to very heavy and extremely heavy rainfall has been issued for Assam, Meghalaya, Mizoram, and Tripura. Widespread rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and heavy to very heavy and extremely heavy rain at isolated places is very likely to occur over Tripura on Tuesday, said the India Meteorological Department (IMD).