Dalai Lama’s Office Denies Any Connection with Jeffrey Epstein

The office of His Holiness the Dalai Lama, on February 8, issued a clarification, dismissing circulating social media claims attempting to link the Tibetan spiritual leader with the late American financier Jeffrey Epstein, who was convicted of sex offences.

In a statement, the Dalai Lama’s office said it could “unequivocally confirm” that the spiritual leader never met Epstein and had never authorised anyone to meet or interact with him on his behalf. The statement described the reports as false and baseless, cautioning the public against misinformation.

The clarification comes following the release of a massive collection of documents related to Epstein by the US Department of Justice on January 31. The release included over three million pages of records, around 2,000 videos, and nearly 180,000 images associated with the case.

Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche noted that the disclosure complied with the Epstein Files Transparency Act, passed by the US Congress in November 2025, which required the publication of all federal records tied to Epstein. The Justice Department had missed the original December 19 deadline, but months of review by hundreds of lawyers ensured that sensitive materials revealing victims’ identities or compromising ongoing investigations were redacted.

Among the materials were images showing Epstein with several public figures, including Bill Gates, Steve Bannon, Woody Allen, and former President Bill Clinton, none of whom have faced charges in connection with the case.

Epstein, who was indicted on federal sex trafficking charges in July 2019, died by apparent suicide in a New York jail in August 2019. He had previously served 13 months in a Florida prison following a controversial plea agreement in 2008.