Damning CAG Report Against Modi Govt Emerges | Congress, AAP Slam PM

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge said, "BJP's corruption and loot is taking the nation on a highway to hell." He said the CAG had pointed out “innumerable, non-compliance of outcome parameters, clear violation of tender bidding process and huge funding mismanagement”.

“Pradhan Mantri-ji, you need to look within, before you harp about Corruption against your opponents, because you are overseeing it yourself. In 2024, I.N.D.I.A will make your government accountable,” he tweeted.