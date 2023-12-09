Danish Ali Suspended By BSP Over 'Anti-Party' Activities

The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) took action on Saturday by suspending MP Danish Ali due to his alleged "anti-a activities that were against the party's interests.
The party sent a letter to MP Danish Ali earlier in the day. "You have been told several times not to comment or act, which goes against the policies, ideologies, and discipline of the party. Despite this, you have been acting against the party," the letter read.
"It is important to remind you that till 2018, you were working as a member of Dewe Gowdaji's Janata Party and actively participated in the Karnataka assembly polls, which were fought by the BSP and the Janata Party together in an alliance. After the results of the Karnataka assembly polls, you were given the ticket as a BSP candidate from the Amroha assembly constituency at the request of Dewe Gowdaji. Before this, Dewe Gowdaji had assured that you would follow all the policies and directions given by the party and act in tune with the interests of the party. You also repeated the same," it added.
The letter further mentioned, "However, having forgotten the assurance, you are swamped with anti-party activities. Hence, you are suspended from the membership of the party in the interest of it, with an immediate effect."
Ali represents Amroha in the Lok Sabha as a Member of Parliament from Uttar Pradesh.
Previously, the disparaging comments made by BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri about Danish Ali in the Lok Sabha sparked a significant political controversy, leading the BSP member to threaten resignation from Parliament unless action was taken against Bidhuri.
The entire opposing party also expressed their backing for Ali, with some labeling the remarks as hate speech.
Multiple members of the opposition criticized Bidhuri's remarks, deeming them 'disgraceful' and 'offensive'. BSP leader Mayawati also voiced her backing for her party's MP.
Several BJP members also alleged that Danish Ali provided a continuous commentary while delivering his speech. BJP MP Nishikant Dubey accused BSP MP of provoking Bidhuri and making disrespectful comments about Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Meanwhile, BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri and BSP's Danish Ali put forth their cases on Thursday before the Privileges Committee of the Lok Sabha. The committee is investigating allegations of abusive and unsuitable comments made during a discussion in the special session of Parliament.