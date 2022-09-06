DCGI Approves Bharat Biotech’s Intranasal Covid-19 Vaccine

The Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) has approved Bharat Biotech’s Intranasal Covid-19 vaccine for emergency use.

This will be India's first nasal vaccine for COVID-19.

Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare Mansukh Mandaviya took to twitter and termed it a 'Big boost' to India's fight against Covid-19.

He wrote, "Big Boost to India's Fight Against COVID-19! Bharat Biotech's ChAd36-SARS-CoV-S COVID-19 (Chimpanzee Adenovirus Vectored) recombinant nasal vaccine approved by @CDSCO_INDIA_INF for primary immunization against COVID-19 in 18+ age group for restricted use in emergency situation."