DCGI Approves Bharat Biotech’s Intranasal Covid-19 Vaccine

The Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) has approved Bharat Biotech’s Intranasal Covid-19 vaccine for emergency use.
This will be India's first nasal vaccine for COVID-19.
Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare Mansukh Mandaviya took to twitter and termed it a 'Big boost' to India's fight against Covid-19.
He wrote, "Big Boost to India's Fight Against COVID-19! Bharat Biotech's ChAd36-SARS-CoV-S COVID-19 (Chimpanzee Adenovirus Vectored) recombinant nasal vaccine approved by @CDSCO_INDIA_INF for primary immunization against COVID-19 in 18+ age group for restricted use in emergency situation."
"This step will further strengthen our collective fight against the pandemic. India has harnessed its science, R&D, and human resources in the fight against COVID-19 under PM @NarendraModi Ji's leadership," he added.
He also said that we will defeat Covid-19 with a science-driven approach.
"With the science-driven approach and Sabka Prayas, we will defeat COVID-19," he said.
The regulator approved the vaccine for primary immunisation of those aged 18 years and above, for restricted use in emergency situations, Mandaviya added.
The Hyderabad-based firm completed clinical trials of the nasal vaccine with about 4,000 volunteers and there is no side effect or adverse reaction reported so far, company sources had said.