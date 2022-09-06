National

DCGI Approves Bharat Biotech’s Intranasal Covid-19 Vaccine

Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare Mansukh Mandaviya took to twitter and termed it a 'Big boost' to India's fight against Covid-19.
Bharat Biotech’s Intranasal Covid-19 vaccine
Bharat Biotech’s Intranasal Covid-19 vaccine
Pratidin Time

The Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) has approved Bharat Biotech’s Intranasal Covid-19 vaccine for emergency use.

This will be India's first nasal vaccine for COVID-19.

Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare Mansukh Mandaviya took to twitter and termed it a 'Big boost' to India's fight against Covid-19.

He wrote, "Big Boost to India's Fight Against COVID-19! Bharat Biotech's ChAd36-SARS-CoV-S COVID-19 (Chimpanzee Adenovirus Vectored) recombinant nasal vaccine approved by @CDSCO_INDIA_INF for primary immunization against COVID-19 in 18+ age group for restricted use in emergency situation."

"This step will further strengthen our collective fight against the pandemic. India has harnessed its science, R&D, and human resources in the fight against COVID-19 under PM @NarendraModi Ji's leadership," he added.
He also said that we will defeat Covid-19 with a science-driven approach.

"With the science-driven approach and Sabka Prayas, we will defeat COVID-19," he said.

The regulator approved the vaccine for primary immunisation of those aged 18 years and above, for restricted use in emergency situations, Mandaviya added.

The Hyderabad-based firm completed clinical trials of the nasal vaccine with about 4,000 volunteers and there is no side effect or adverse reaction reported so far, company sources had said.

Also Read
Seven MoUs Signed Between India-Bangladesh
Mansukh Mandaviya
Bharat Biotech
Drugs Controller General of India
Intranasal Covid-19 vaccine

Related Stories

No stories found.
Pratidin Time
www.pratidintime.com