Debabrata Saikia Rebukes Kapil Sibal's Misrepresentation of Assam History
The Congress legislature party (CLP) leader Debabrata Saikia on Saturday hits back at the senior advocate Kapil Sibal for his incorrect representation of Assam history.
Saikia in a letter to the Rajya Sabha MP, said, “I would like to bring to your notice that you have put before the Supreme Court that Assam was part of Myanmar during a hearing on petition challenging the validity of Section 6A of the Citizenship Act of 1955. You been distinguished senior advocate of the Supreme Court and a parliamentarian of outstanding calibre, this incorrect representation of Assam history is very unfortunate and it has hurt the pride and prestige of Assam.”
Saikia also claimed that Sibal was provided with incorrect information about Assam's history by Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind and AAMSU.
“It seems Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind and AAMSU might have provided you with incorrect information about Assam's history and your team has failed to cross-check the data before presentation. The history of Assam is the history of a confluence of the Austroasiatic, TibetoBurman (Sino-Tibetan), Tai and Indo-Aryan cultures. The Ahom kingdom ruled Assam for six centuries and unified Assam. Although invaded over centuries, it was never a vassal or a colony to an external power until the third Burmese invasion in 1821, and subsequently the British ingress into Assam in 1824 during the First Anglo-Burmese War. The colonial era began with the establishment of British control after the Treaty of Yandaboo in 1826. Therefore, Assam was never a part of Myanmar and this comment from a senior statesman like you has hurt the pride and emotion of the indigenous people of Assam,” added Saikia in his letter.
Saikia further requested Sibal to withdraw his statement and render a public apology before the public of Assam for mis-representation of Assam’s glorious history.
Meanwhile, Assam chief minister responded firmly to Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal's recent statement suggesting that Assam was once a part of Myanmar. Sarma refuted this claim, asserting that Assam had never been a part of Myanmar and cautioned against making historical assertions without proper knowledge.
"Those who do not know should not speak. Assam was never a part of Myanmar. There were clashes for a brief period. That was the only relation. Otherwise, I have not seen any data which stated that Assam was a part of Myanmar,” said CM Sarma before the media on Saturday.