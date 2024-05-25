National

Deep Depression in Bay of Bengal Expected to Intensify into Cyclonic Storm: IMD

According to India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast indicates a likelihood of the depression intensifying into a Cyclonic Storm over the east-central and adjoining north Bay of Bengal by the evening of May 25.
Deep Depression in Bay of Bengal Expected to Intensify into Cyclonic Storm: IMD
Deep Depression in Bay of Bengal Expected to Intensify into Cyclonic Storm: IMD
Pratidin Time

The deep depression over Eastcentral Bay of Bengal has been observed moving nearly northwards at a speed of 17 kmph over the past six hours.

As of 0830 hrs IST on May 25, 2024, it is centered near latitude 18.0°N and longitude 89.7°E, approximately 440 km south-southwest of Khepupara (Bangladesh), 440 km south-southeast of Sagar Islands (West Bengal), and 480 km south-southeast of Canning (West Bengal).

According to India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast indicates a likelihood of the depression intensifying into a Cyclonic Storm over the east-central and adjoining north Bay of Bengal by the evening of May 25.

Further northward movement is anticipated, with the system expected to strengthen into a Severe Cyclonic Storm by the morning of May 26. It is projected to make landfall between Sagar Island and Khepupara by midnight of May 26 as a Severe Cyclonic Storm, with wind speeds ranging from 110-120 kmph, gusting up to 135 kmph.

Residents along the West Bengal coast are advised to stay updated on the weather alerts and take necessary precautions as the cyclone approaches.

Deep Depression in Bay of Bengal Expected to Intensify into Cyclonic Storm: IMD
Severe Cyclonic Storm, Heavy Rains And Strong Winds Warning Issued By IMD
India Meteorological Department (IMD)
deep depression
Cyclone Alert

Related Stories

No stories found.

No stories found.
X
national>>national/deep-depression-in-bay-of-bengal-expected-to-intensify-into-cyclonic-storm-imd
logo
Pratidin Time
www.pratidintime.com