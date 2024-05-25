Deep Depression in Bay of Bengal Expected to Intensify into Cyclonic Storm: IMD

The deep depression over Eastcentral Bay of Bengal has been observed moving nearly northwards at a speed of 17 kmph over the past six hours.
As of 0830 hrs IST on May 25, 2024, it is centered near latitude 18.0°N and longitude 89.7°E, approximately 440 km south-southwest of Khepupara (Bangladesh), 440 km south-southeast of Sagar Islands (West Bengal), and 480 km south-southeast of Canning (West Bengal).
According to India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast indicates a likelihood of the depression intensifying into a Cyclonic Storm over the east-central and adjoining north Bay of Bengal by the evening of May 25.
Further northward movement is anticipated, with the system expected to strengthen into a Severe Cyclonic Storm by the morning of May 26. It is projected to make landfall between Sagar Island and Khepupara by midnight of May 26 as a Severe Cyclonic Storm, with wind speeds ranging from 110-120 kmph, gusting up to 135 kmph.
Residents along the West Bengal coast are advised to stay updated on the weather alerts and take necessary precautions as the cyclone approaches.