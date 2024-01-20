Defence Minister Inaugurates 35 Border Infrastructure Projects in Uttarakhand

The Defence Minister described the personnel engaged with the BRO - Armed Forces personnel, Permanent Civilian employees and Casual Paid Labourers (CPLs) - as a unique workforce, which strives together to strengthen the border framework. He highlighted the change in the mindset brought out by the Government with respect to the CPLs. “Earlier, only permanent employees were considered part of the organisation; not those hired through outsourcing or those working on a contract/casual basis. Today, this mentality has changed. We believe that it is only through the combined efforts of all can the nation move forward on the path of development. This changed mindset has had a positive impact on CPLs engaged with the BRO. Today, these CPLs believe that the BRO belongs to them as much as it belongs to the Armed Forces personnel and permanent employees,” he said.