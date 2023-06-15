Defence Ministry Gives Nod To Predator Drone Deal With US

The Union defence ministry on Thursday approved the deal to acquire the Predator (MQ-9 Reaper) drones from the United States of America, pending the final decision from the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS).
This comes ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's upcoming visit to the US with preparations underway.
Defence ministry sources were quoted by ANI as saying, "The deal for the Predator drones was given approval by the Defence Acquisition Council meeting today. The acquisition proposal will now have to follow a procedure after which it will have to be cleared by the Cabinet Committee on Security."
It may be noted that the DAC is the highest body in the defence ministry to take the decisions on acquisitions. Moreover, all high value acquisitions are given final approval by the CSS.
The Indian Navy has been the lead agency for the deal in which as many as 15 drones will proceed to the maritime force for surveillance operations in its area of responsibility.
Furthermore, the three services are also planning to go in for the same type of medium altitude and long endurance drones from indigenous sources.
Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to visit the US from June 21 to June 24 where he will be hosted by the US President Joe Biden at the White House.
This will be PM Modi's first state visit to the US during his nine-year reign as the Prime Minister.
During his visit, PM Modi will also become the first Indian Prime Minister to address the Joint Meeting of the US Congress fo the second time.
Indian Americans said that invitation sent to PM Modi to address the US Congress is a reminder of the historic significance of the relationship between the US and India, reflecting on the shared dream and commitment to global peace and prosperity, especially in the Indo-Pacific region.