Defence Ministry, HAL Sign Rs 26,000 Cr Pact For 240 Aero Engines

The supply of all 240 engines would be completed over the period of next eight years.

During the manufacturing, HAL plans to take support from the country’s defence manufacturing ecosystem, involving MSMEs and public and private industries.

By the end of the delivery programme, HAL would enhance the indigenisation content up to 63 percent to achieve an average of over 54 percent. This would also help increase the indigenous content of Repair and Overhaul tasks of the aero-engines.