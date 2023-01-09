Delhi: 15 Flights Delayed Due to Dense Fog

At least 15 flights were delayed at Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) in Delhi due to dense fog on Monday morning.

According to India Meteorological Department, visibility in Safdarjung area was recorded at 25 metres and in Palam at 50 metres around 6 am earlier today.

Passengers at the airport were quoted by ANI, “Flights were delayed due to severe fog and cold in the national capital. Visibility is very low at the airport and the weather here is freezing.”

The IGIA in the past midnight issued a statement which read, “Low visibility procedures are in progress at Delhi airport… Passengers are requested to contact the airline concerned for updated flight reactions.”

Meanwhile, vehicles were seen with their headlights on during the morning hours due to dense fog.