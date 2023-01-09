Delhi: 15 Flights Delayed Due to Dense Fog

At least 15 flights were delayed at Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) in Delhi due to dense fog on Monday morning.
According to India Meteorological Department, visibility in Safdarjung area was recorded at 25 metres and in Palam at 50 metres around 6 am earlier today.
Passengers at the airport were quoted by ANI, “Flights were delayed due to severe fog and cold in the national capital. Visibility is very low at the airport and the weather here is freezing.”
The IGIA in the past midnight issued a statement which read, “Low visibility procedures are in progress at Delhi airport… Passengers are requested to contact the airline concerned for updated flight reactions.”
Meanwhile, vehicles were seen with their headlights on during the morning hours due to dense fog.
People were seen around gas stations and on street corners huddled up around large bonfires to beat cold as severe cold wave conditions continued to prevail in the national capital and adjoining areas.
Moreover, as many as 29 trains were running late in the Northern Railway region today including Rajdhani Express trains.
The data released from Indian Railways read, “Anvt Garib Rath is running 7 hours late, Sealdah Rajdhani Express 11:30 hours late, Howrah Rajdhani Express 10:30 hours late, Jainagar Garib Rath Express 10:30 hours late, New Delhi Bhuneshwar Rajdhani Express 09 hours late, Duranto Express 13:30 hours late, among others.”
