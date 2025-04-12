Delhi Airport Set to Become Major 'Global Hub' Within Two Years

The Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGI) in Delhi is set to become a major international hub within the next two years, driven by rising passenger traffic and enhanced facilities, according to a senior official from Delhi International Airport Ltd. (DIAL). The airport is steadily advancing toward meeting global hub criteria, with projections indicating it will exceed the necessary benchmarks for international passenger traffic and connectivity within this time frame.

DIAL CEO Videh Kumar Jaipuriar highlighted that the airport is on track to meet the parameters required for a hub airport. "We expect to go beyond 24 million international passengers in the next two years," Jaipuriar said, referring to the target of servicing 24 million international passengers, which the airport is set to surpass in FY25 with around 21.6 million already serviced.

Currently, no international hub airport exists in India, which has caused a significant portion of the country’s passenger traffic to transit through Middle Eastern and Southeast Asian airports. "Right now, 50 per cent of total international passengers are coming from Indian carriers," Jaipuriar noted, pointing to the role of India-based airlines and the increasing use of widebody aircraft in expanding the international segment from Delhi.

To support its hub status, IGI is focusing on increasing connectivity, particularly to North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. While Jaipuriar acknowledged the challenges in competing with global hubs like Dubai and Singapore, he emphasized that Delhi’s growing international passenger base and expanding infrastructure are key drivers.

Additionally, improvements under Phase 3A of the airport’s expansion plan include a tripling of the I-to-I (international to international) transfer area. DIAL is also testing a new system for seamless transfer of cabin baggage from Terminal 3 to Terminal 1 for passengers arriving internationally and connecting through domestic flights.

As IGI Airport moves closer to becoming an international hub, its infrastructure and services are evolving to meet the growing demands of global air travel, positioning it to handle an increasingly complex mix of international and domestic connections.