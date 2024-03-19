Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Challenges ED Summons In High Court

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal challenged all the summons issued by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the Delhi excise policy case in the Delhi High Court on Tuesday.
This comes after the central agency issued several summons recently to Kejriwal to appear for questioning in connection with the alleged money laundering charges related to the excise policy case.
The division bench of the Delhi High Court set Wednesday as the date of hearing the plea filed by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief. Arvind Kejriwal's petition sought the intervention of the judiciary against the series of ED summons, which is being seen as a significant development in the long-drawn saga.
Recently, the ED had issued its ninth summon to the Delhi Chief Minister which compelled him to appear for questioning on March 21 regarding the money laundering charges linked to the excise policy case. The summons followed the bail granted to Kejriwal by a Delhi court in response to complaints filed by the ED over his non-compliance with six out of eight previous summons.
Previously, the ED had sought his prosecution for failing to adhere to the summons issued in the case so as to compel Kejriwal to come for questioning which points to the intensifying legal standoff between the central agency and the Delhi Chief Minister.