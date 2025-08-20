Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Attacked During Public Hearing, Accused Detained

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta was reportedly attacked during a public hearing at her residence on Wednesday morning. A man, reportedly in his 40s, approached her during the ‘Jansunwai’ session and launched an attack. The Chief Minister’s security personnel swiftly restrained the assailant, who is now in custody and being interrogated.

Advertisment

Senior BJP leaders and top Delhi Police officials rushed to the scene to secure the area. Preliminary reports identify the attacker as Rajesh Sakriya, a resident of Rajkot, Gujarat. Rajesh’s mother, Bhanu, told sources that her son, a dog lover, was reportedly agitated over the Supreme Court’s recent directive to round up stray dogs in Delhi NCR and relocate them to shelters.

The Chief Minister regularly holds ‘Jansunwai’ meetings at her residence to address public grievances.

Eyewitnesses reported that the attacker initially approached the Chief Minister with some papers and was speaking to her before suddenly striking. The BJP has raised concerns of a possible political conspiracy.

Condemning the incident, former Chief Minister and AAP leader Atishi stated, “The attack on Delhi CM Rekha Gupta is highly condemnable. Democracy allows for disagreement and protest, but there is no place for violence. We hope the Delhi Police take strict action, and that the Chief Minister is safe.”

Delhi Police sources confirmed that a detailed inquiry will be launched to understand how the security lapse occurred. Commissioner SBK Singh will personally oversee the investigation.

ALSO READ: PWD Cancels Tender for Delhi CM Rekha Gupta’s Bungalow Renovation, AAP Questions U-turn