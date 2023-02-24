Delhi: Councillor Collapses During AAP-BJP Tussle at MCD Civic Centre

Clashes broke out between the Aam Admi Party (AAP) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) councillors again at the Delhi Civic Centre on Friday.

A councillor collapsed after the tussle between the two parties.

This is the third day of commotions in the House. AAP and BJP councillors jostled, manhandled and rained blows on each other.

On the other hand, AAP leader Atishi alleged that the newly elected mayor Shelly Oberoi was physically assaulted by a BJP male member in the Civic Centre.

She urged the BJP to stop the "goondaism" in the Civic centre and said that they should accept their defeat.

While talking to ANI, Atishi said, "Today BJP showed goondaism in the Civic centre. A standing committee election was going on. When counting started BJP realised they were losing and they created a ruckus. The mayor was attacked and physically assaulted by a BJP male member."

She further stated, "What behaviour is this? This is shameful and condemnable. The country is seeing this. BJP should accept their defeat. Those who have attacked the Mayor will be sent behind bars."

Reportedly, AAP Councillor Ashok Kumar Maanu collapsed at Delhi Civic Centre minutes back and alleged that the ruckus had been caused by the BJP goons.