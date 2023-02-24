Delhi: Councillor Collapses During AAP-BJP Tussle at MCD Civic Centre

Clashes broke out between the Aam Admi Party (AAP) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) councillors again at the Delhi Civic Centre on Friday.
A councillor collapsed after the tussle between the two parties.
This is the third day of commotions in the House. AAP and BJP councillors jostled, manhandled and rained blows on each other.
On the other hand, AAP leader Atishi alleged that the newly elected mayor Shelly Oberoi was physically assaulted by a BJP male member in the Civic Centre.
She urged the BJP to stop the "goondaism" in the Civic centre and said that they should accept their defeat.
While talking to ANI, Atishi said, "Today BJP showed goondaism in the Civic centre. A standing committee election was going on. When counting started BJP realised they were losing and they created a ruckus. The mayor was attacked and physically assaulted by a BJP male member."
She further stated, "What behaviour is this? This is shameful and condemnable. The country is seeing this. BJP should accept their defeat. Those who have attacked the Mayor will be sent behind bars."
Reportedly, AAP Councillor Ashok Kumar Maanu collapsed at Delhi Civic Centre minutes back and alleged that the ruckus had been caused by the BJP goons.
On Friday, amid political slugfest, the voting process to elect six members of the Standing Committee of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) took place at the Civic Center in the national capital
Ahead of the election of six members of the MCD Standing Committee, Delhi MCD House witnessed sloganeering by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) councillors.
On Thursday, the House was adjourned for the 13th time since it convened post the MCD polls in December 4, last year, after councillors of the ruling AAP and the Opposition BJP came to blows over polling to elect members of the Standing Committee.
Shelly Oberoi was elected as the new mayor of Delhi after having secured 150 votes on Wednesday.
Terming it a "huge responsibility", the newly elected mayor expressed gratitude to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia. "Today, I got an opportunity to serve the people of Delhi".
"Goondagardi (Hooliganism) has been defeated," Shelly Oberoi took potshots at the ruling BJP.
"Truth has prevailed. Today, it has been proven that the people of Delhi have won. It is not the victory of AAP. It is a victory of democracy. It is a victory of the people of Delhi," Oberoi said.