Delhi Court Extends Manish Sisodia's Judicial Custody Till July 15

Former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia's judicial custody in the Central Bureau of Investigation's (CBI) corruption case related to the alleged excise policy scam has been extended until July 15. The decision was made by a Delhi court on Saturday.
Advocates Vivek Jain, Rajat Bhardwaj, and Nitesh Rana, representing Sisodia, argued against the CBI's claims, accusing the agency of misleading the court. They contested the CBI's assertion that the investigation was complete, highlighting ongoing probes into the role of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.
Special Public Prosecutor D P Singh, appearing for the CBI, clarified that while the investigation into 16 other accused individuals was complete, Kejriwal's involvement required further scrutiny due to new developments emerging after June.
Sisodia faces allegations of influencing Delhi's excise policy to favor specific liquor entities, allegedly causing substantial financial losses to the state exchequer. He was initially arrested by the CBI in February last year and subsequently by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in March, where he was named a key conspirator in the money laundering aspects of the case.
The case has garnered significant attention amid ongoing legal proceedings and investigations into the alleged misconduct during Sisodia's tenure.