Delhi: DCW Chief Molested, Dragged by Drunk Driver

After the horrifying Kanjhawala case, the Delhi Commissioner for Women (DCW) Swati Maliwal was molested and dragged by car during the wee hours of Thursday in front of AIIMS in Delhi.

The Delhi Police was quoted by ANI saying, “Swali Maliwal, dragged by car for 10-15 meters, at around 3.11 am opp AIIMS gate 2, after her hand got stuck in car’s window as driver, Harish Chandra, suddenly pulled up glass window while she was reprimanding him as he asked her to sit in his car.”

“Accused, Harish Chandra, 47, was in an inebriated state and has been arrested. FIR has been filed. Medical examination of accused and victim was done. Incident happened when Swati maliwal was standing on a footpath with her team standing near her at same location,” the police added.

Meanwhile, taking to Twitter, DCW Chief wrote, “Late last night I was inspecting the situation of women's security in Delhi. A car driver molested me in an inebriated condition and when I caught hold of him, he locked my hand in the car window and dragged me. God saved life. If the Chairperson of the Women's Commission is not safe in Delhi, then imagine the situation.”

The incident came days after a 20-year-old woman, identified as Anjali, died after being dragged for few kilometers in the national capital.