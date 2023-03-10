Delhi Excise Policy Case: Manish Sisodia Sent to ED Custody Till March 17

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and former Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia’s Enforcement Directorate (ED) remand have been extended till March 17.

Delhi’s Rouse Avenue Court sent Manish Sisodia to 7-day ED custody. This comes after Sisodia was presented before the court at 2 pm on Friday.

The agency said that it is seeking 10-day custody to interrogate Manish Sisodia to identify the modus operandi and to confront other persons who have been summoned.

The ED arrested the former Delhi deputy chief minister in the liquor policy case, after hours of questioning at Tihar Jail on Thursday.

Sisodia was arrested by the CBI in the liquor policy case on February 26 and was sent to 14-day judicial custody on March 6.

The ED also made another arrest in the case earlier, as it took Hyderabad-based businessman Arun Ramchandra Pillai into its custody.

The ED, on Thursday, summoned Bharatiya Rashtriya Samiti (BRS) MLC and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao's daughter K Kavitha for questioning in the liquor policy case.

Sisodia was arrested by the CBI earlier in its ongoing investigation of a case related to alleged irregularities in the framing and implementation of the excise policy of the National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCTD). Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court sent him to Judicial Custody till March 20.

ED, last year, filed its first chargesheet in the case. The agency said it has, so far, undertaken nearly 200 search operations in this case after an FIR was filed, taking cognisance of the CBI case registered on the recommendation of Delhi's Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena.