Delhi Govt Reimposes Ban on Firecrackers to Curb Pollution in Winter

As part of the action plan to curb pollution in winter, the Delhi government on Monday announced to reimpose a complete ban on firecrackers. It includes a ban on manufacturing, sale (including online sale), storage, and use of firecrackers.
Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai said, “We all know that the pollution level increases in Delhi during the winter. To tackle this, the Delhi government has started working on the winter action plan. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has also decided to implement a complete ban on all kind of crackers in the city,” adding that instructions have been issued to Delhi Police not to allow licenses for the same.
The government has also appealed to neighbouring states to initiate a similar ban to curb pollution.
It may be mentioned that last year also the government had announced that bursting of firecrackers may lead to a jail term up to six months and a fine of Rs. 200 and production, storage and sale of firecrackers in the national capital would also be punishable with a fine of up to Rs.5,000 and three years in jail under Section 9B of the Explosives Act.