Delhi-Guwahati IndiGo Flight Taken Off Runway "Without Reason"

An IndiGo flight from Delhi to Guwahati made an emergency landing right after taking off on Monday. As per reports, the airlines did not give any specific reason for it.
After the flight landed back at the Indira Gandhi International Airport, it was taken off the runway and docked. Passengers stranded in the aircraft grew anxious with the airlines not giving any reason.
Notably, over 100 passengers are inside the IndiGo 6E2289 flight mostly headed to Assam.
Meanwhile, two of All Assam Students' Union (AASU) leaders are stuck in the flight, according to sources. They are chief advisor Dr Samujjal Bhattacharjya along with the organiztion's president Utpal Sarma.
Further updates are awaited.
In January this year, a Guwahati-bound IndiGo flight had to be diverted to Dhaka amid reduced visibility due to dense fog. However, the flight, coming from Mumbai, later safely landed in Guwahati.