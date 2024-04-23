Delhi HC Extends Judicial Custody of Arvind Kejriwal, K Kavitha Till May 7

A Delhi court on Tuesday extended the judicial custody of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader K Kavitha until May 7 in connection with a money laundering case linked to the now-defunct Delhi excise policy.
Additionally, the court has extended the judicial custody of Chanpreet Singh, alleged fund manager for the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in the Goa elections, until the same date.
The decision was made by special judge for CBI and ED matters, Kaveri Baweja, during a video conference hearing where the accused were presented following the expiration of their remand.
Kavitha, a Telangana MLC and daughter of former chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao, will also remain in judicial custody until May 7 in a related corruption case being investigated by the CBI.
This ruling follows a plea by Kejriwal, seeking daily consultation with his family doctor via video call, which was rejected by the court. However, the court has directed the All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS-Delhi) to form a medical board to assess whether Kejriwal requires insulin to manage his sugar levels and address any other medical concerns.
Kejriwal was initially arrested on March 21 by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) after the Delhi High Court declined to provide him protection from coercive measures by the central agency. Meanwhile, Kavitha was arrested by the central agencies on March 15 in connection with the Delhi liquor policy case.