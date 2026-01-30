Delhi High Court Issues Notice on PIL Challenging DGCA’s FDTL Relaxations

The Delhi High Court on Friday issued notices to the Union government, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), and InterGlobe Aviation Ltd, which operates IndiGo Airlines, in response to a public interest litigation challenging the aviation regulator’s decision to allow relaxations under the revised Flight Duty Time Limitation (FDTL) framework.

During the hearing, the DGCA firmly told the Court that the mandatory weekly rest requirement for pilots has not been relaxed for any airline. Appearing on behalf of the regulator, advocate Anjana Gosain submitted that weekly rest provisions continue to remain fully enforceable and untouched.

“Weekly rest is non-negotiable. It cannot be interfered with. No relaxation has been granted to any airline on this count,” Gosain informed the Bench, requesting that the statement be formally recorded.

She further clarified that the only concession provided by the DGCA relates to night operations, and that too is temporary, valid only until February 10, 2026. The relaxation, she said, has been granted solely to facilitate operational adjustments during the transition to the revised regime.

The PIL contends that the DGCA has, in effect, placed the revised FDTL regulations in abeyance until February 10, 2026, and argues that the regulator lacks statutory authority to suspend or defer notified safety norms governing pilot fatigue and passenger safety. The petition also cites widespread flight disruptions witnessed in December 2025 as a backdrop to its concerns.

Both the DGCA and IndiGo have disputed these allegations, asserting that the revised FDTL norms remain in force and that only limited, time-bound relaxations have been permitted without compromising core safety requirements, including weekly rest for pilots.

The petition has been jointly filed by Sabari Roy Lenka, a former aircraft engineer, Aman Monga, a Crew Resource Management (CRM) trainer, and Kiran Singh, a social worker. The petitioners argue that even temporary relaxations under the FDTL framework pose risks to passenger safety and maintain that the DGCA does not have the legal authority to dilute or defer notified safety regulations.

In addition, the petition challenges airlines’ use of the term “low-cost carrier,” contending that there is no statutory definition or legal recognition of such a classification under existing aviation laws or Civil Aviation Requirements.

During the proceedings, the respondents raised a preliminary objection to the maintainability of the PIL, pointing out that a similar challenge filed by pilots’ associations is already pending before a Single Judge of the High Court.

However, the Division Bench declined to dismiss the petition at the threshold, noting that Lenka’s professional experience as an aircraft engineer has a direct connection to aviation safety.

"She has worked as an aircraft engineer. Her functions are directly connected with passenger safety. Her locus cannot be ruled out outrightly,” the Court observed, adding that the pendency of a similar matter does not prevent other citizens from raising public interest issues related to safety.

The Bench has sought detailed replies from the Centre, the DGCA, and IndiGo, and directed that the matter be listed again after four weeks. The aviation regulator has been asked to place its comprehensive stand on record.

At an earlier hearing, the Division Bench comprising Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya and Justice Tejas Karia had observed that safety regulations, once notified, are ordinarily required to be implemented unless found legally infirm or set aside by a competent forum.

“Unless the regulations are challenged or suffer from inherent flaws, they are required to be enforced. These regulations have a direct nexus with safety measures. The concerns raised cannot be brushed aside,” the Bench had orally remarked.

The revised FDTL norms, notified by the DGCA in 2025, aim to strengthen aviation safety by capping pilot duty hours, enhancing mandatory rest periods, and restricting excessive night landings, bringing India’s aviation safety standards closer to global fatigue-risk management practices.