Delhi LG and CM Clash Over Alleged Religious Structure Demolition Plans

A fresh row erupted between Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena and Chief Minister Atishi over alleged plans to demolish religious structures in the capital. CM Atishi accused the LG of directing the Religious Committee to approve the demolition of multiple places of worship, including temples and Buddhist sites significant to the Dalit community. In a letter to the LG, Atishi urged him to halt such actions, citing potential harm to religious sentiments.

The LG's office dismissed the allegations, stating no temples, mosques, or other places of worship are being targeted for demolition. It accused the CM of indulging in "cheap politics" to divert attention from governance failures. The LG emphasized that strict instructions have been issued to prevent vandalism during religious celebrations, ensuring peaceful events like the recent Christmas festivities.

LG-Atishi Feud Over ‘Temporary CM’ Remark

The conflict follows another disagreement over Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's remarks referring to Atishi as a "temporary chief minister." The LG called the statement objectionable and an insult to democratic principles, while Atishi defended it as a reflection of democratic reality, urging a focus on constructive governance over political disputes.