Delhi: Man Chops Partner’s Body into 35 Pieces, Disposes of in Forest

In a shocking incident, a man allegedly strangled his live-in partner and chopped her body into 35 pieces and dumped them in Mehrauli forest in Delhi over 18 days, says police sources as reported by NDTV.

The sources said that the man step out at 2 am every day to dump the body parts, the reports stated.

Aftab Ameen Poonawalla allegedly strangled his live-in partner Shraddha on May 18 after they had a fight. He then chopped her body into 35 pieces and bought a fridge to keep them, sources say. Over the next 18 days, he disposed of the pieces at different areas of the Mehrauli forest, they added.

26-year-old Shraddha worked at the call centre for a multinational company in Mumbai where she met Poonawalla. The two started dating and moved in together. After her family did not approve of their relationship, the couple eloped and came to Delhi. They started living in a flat in Mehrauli, the report of NDTV said.

Soon after, Shraddha stopped responding to her family's phone calls. On November 8, her father Vikas Madaan came to Delhi to check on his daughter. When he reached the flat, it was locked. He approached the Mehrauli Police and filed a complaint alleging kidnapping.

On the basis of his complaint, police arrested Poonawalla on Saturday. During investigation, he revealed that the two fought frequently as Shraddha wanted to marry him, police sources said.

The police have filed a case of murder and are searching for Shraddha's body.