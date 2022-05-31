Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain Remanded to ED Custody Till June 9

Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain has been remanded to Enforcement Directorate custody till June 9 in an alleged money laundering case. Special Judge Geetanjali Goel notified that his custodial interrogation was required to unearth the larger conspiracy.

Jain was arrested on Monday in a case connected to hawala transactions related to a Kolkata-based company.

Following the arrest of the minister, he was taken into custody under criminal sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) after a few hours of questioning. The minister was produced before a court on Tuesday.

The ED official informed that during the questioning on Monday, the health minister was "evasive" in his replies.

Following the arrest, the Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia asserted that Satyendar Jain has been arrested in an eight-year-old "fake" case.

"A fake case has been going on against Satyendar Jain for eight years. He has been called by the ED several times so far. The ED had stopped calling him for some time because it did not find anything against him. Now it has again started because he is the incharge of Himachal Pradesh elections," Sisodia said in a tweet in Hindi.

"The BJP is afraid of losing the elections and hence he was arrested to prevent him from going to Himachal. He will be released soon as he has been arrested in a fake case," Sisodia added.