Delhi: Mother-Son Kill Husband, Chops Into Pieces

The Delhi Police arrested a woman along with her son from Pandav Nagar for murdering her husband.

According to reports, the mother and son chopped off the man’s body into pieces, kept them in a refrigerator and used to dispose of the pieces in different areas of eastern Delhi’s Pandav Nagar.

The deceased man has been identified as Anjan Das.

The accused woman has been identified as Poonam and her son is named Deepak.

The CCTV cameras installed in Pandav Nagar showcased Deepak walking with a bag in his hand late in the night. His mother Poonam was seen following him.

According to police, Poonam and her son Deepak killed Anjan Das over an illicit affair in the month of May. The victim was first given sleeping pills and later murdered, they added.

Police first found the body parts in Pandav Nagar in June and a case of murder was registered.

The investigation, however, did not progress as the pieces of the body had decomposed.

This incident comes weeks after the arrest of Poonawala, 28, who hacked his live-in girlfriend Shraddha Walkar to 35 pieces on 18 May before strewing the parts all over the city, mainly in the urban forest of Mehrauli.