Delhi Police Arrest 6 For Putting Up Derogatory Posters Against PM Modi

Delhi Police has registered more than 100 First Information Reports (FIR) and arrested six people so far for their alleged involvement in putting up ‘derogatory posters’ against Prime Minister Narendra Modi across the national capital.

This comes after objectionable posters including those with derogatory remarks against the Prime Minister had appeared across Delhi.

According to the allegations, some of the posters that had come up in parts of the national capital had the caption, “Modi Hatao Desh Bachao”.

The Special Commissioner of Police in Delhi was quoted by ANI as saying that the Delhi Police had registered over 100 FIRs, while six people had been arrested in connection with the matter. They had allegedly put up the objectionable posters including those against Prime Minister Narendra Modi across Delhi.

However, Delhi Police did not mention about the printing press or the publisher of the posters. They said that the probing team is on it and an investigation into the matter has already been launched.

Meanwhile, Delhi Police said that the FIRs have been registered in different parts of the city under the sections of the Printing Press Act and Defacement of Property Act.

Moreover, highlighting the possibility of Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) involvement in the matter, the Delhi Police Special CP mentioned that officials had intercepted a van as soon as it left the AAP office and recovered a few posters from there, adding that arrests were also made.

Further probe into the matter has been initiated by the Delhi Police, he mentioned.

Last year, the BJP held a nationwide protest against the "derogatory" remarks made by Pakistani foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari against Prime Minister Narendra Modi that had sparked outrage across the country.

"The protests will be held in all the state capitals across the country. BJP karyakartas will burn the effigy of Pakistan and Pakistani Foreign Minister and will strongly condemn the shameful statement of Pakistani Foreign Minister," BJP had said in a statement.